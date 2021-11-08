Dirt bike rider seriously injured in crash with vehicle

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police are investigating what led to a crash between a vehicle and a dirt bike that sent the rider to the hospital Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Hamlet Avenue at Green Street.

The dirt bike rider, who has only been identified as a man in his early 20s, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, according to police.

The accident reconstruction team was called to investigate the crash.

