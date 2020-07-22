‘Dining on the Diamond’ resumes this weekend at McCoy Stadium

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting this weekend, people can once again enjoy a meal right on the field at McCoy Stadium.

“Dining on the Diamond” first debuted in June, and over four weekends the Pawtucket Red Sox hosted more than 900 families, and 3,000 fans in total.

The event was put on pause since the team was unsure if it could continue once the Boston Red Sox “taxi squad” began holding practices at McCoy.

The PawSox said they were able to bring it back through the “extraordinary cooperation of the Red Sox.”

The unique dining experience features 33 tables spread throughout the outfield (a reference to the number of innings in the longest game in professional baseball history) which are seated at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

On Friday night, the Boston Red Sox’ Opening Day game will be shown on the stadium’s video board, according to the team.

Fans can join the waiting list and see the menu on the PawSox website. While more than 3,000 families are currently on the waiting list, the team is encouraging others to sign up since members are given the first opportunity to secure a table.

Attendees are asked to wear masks – except when dining – and conduct self-screenings upon arrival.

Dining on the Diamond: Sign up for the waiting list here »