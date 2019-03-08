Detective rebuilding case in hopes of solving decades-old murder

PAWTUCKET R.I. (WPRI) — It was 40 years ago that Pawtucket police first started investigating the death of Donna Tattersall.

Donna was liked by everyone, according to Detective Sue Cormier.

On April 21, 1979, she was having a fun night out at the Fire House Lounge on Main Street. The building was long ago turned into a senior center.

After spending time with friends, Donna walked out but wasn’t alone.

“A couple people, witnesses, said they saw her in an alleyway with a large gentleman,” Cormier said. “That was the last time she was seen.”

The next morning, a woman walking from a nearby church found Tattersall’s body in an alley just steps from the bar.

“She had been sexually assaulted and strangled,” Cormier said.

As detectives worked the case, they charged one man for the murder. He went to trial but a jury acquitted him in 1980.

Now, Cormier hopes to use today’s technology on the decades-old evidence. She is rebuilding the case page by page.

“It’s just starting from the beginning,” she said while combing through her case files. “Getting all of the old reports. Sitting down and reading every part of it.”

Adding to the investigation, Cormier is asking for the public’s help. She’s added the case to a deck of cold case playing cards hoping to generate tips in Tattersall’s death.

Anyone who has information that might help should call 1-877-RI-SOLVE or go to the Cold Case RI Facebook page for more information.

Forty years may have passed, but Cormier still wants to deliver an answer.

“It’s still someone’s loved one that they lost and still don’t have answers as to who was responsible,” she said. “Regardless whether there is somebody that could still be prosecuted or not in the case, I would love to be able to tell her family that we have an answer for them.”