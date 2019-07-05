Detective: Cold case cards producing much-needed tips

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Each Friday for the past few months, Eyewitness News has covered a different cold case investigation in Rhode Island.

The cases come from a deck of playing cards, with each card highlighting an unsolved homicide or missing persons case.

The initiative was spearheaded by Pawtucket Detective Sue Cormier, who first started tackling local cold cases in 2013. Last year, her department launched a dedicated cold case unit to work with detectives across the state and in December, they unveiled the deck of victims.

Since then, Cormier says investigators have received numerous tips but more importantly, the cases are being talked about again.

“A lot of people have said to me since this project started, ‘wow, I thought that case was already solved,'” Cormier said. “That’s one of the biggest sentiments that we hear from people. They thought the case was already solved because it was no longer in the public eye.”

“Now that we’ve brought that back out to the public again and we’ve started that dialogue, people are starting to talk,” she continued.

Each one of the victims in the deck has family and friends waiting for justice. If you have any information, call 1-877-RI-SOLVE.