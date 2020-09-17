Dentist, 85, charged with sexual assault for allegedly groping patient

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln police have arrested a dentist after receiving a complaint from one of his patients that he inappropriately groped her during a visit.

John F. Begg, 85, was charged with second-degree sexual assault after he turned himself in last Thursday, police said.

The 68-year-old patient told police the incident took place on August 31 during a routine visit to Begg’s dental practice on Front Street.

Police noted that the alleged victim was not anesthetized at the time.

Begg has been practicing in the town for several years, according to police.

He was released on personal recognizance following his arraignment and is due in court on October 23.