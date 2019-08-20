Demanding action, Wyatt protesters to rally at State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several Jewish organizations and immigration advocates are planning to rally at the Rhode Island State House Tuesday, to protest what they call a violent attack on peaceful protesters at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls last Wednesday.

​Organizations like Never Again Action, AMOR (Alliance to Mobilize Our Resistance), Fuerza Laboral, the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Board of Rabbis are calling for the detention center to be closed down.

A corrections officer, trying to get into a staff parking lot blocked by protesters, drove his pickup truck into the crowd, which then quickly descended on his vehicle. Other officers rushed the scene, using pepper spray to disperse the group. The officer has resigned.

Protesters claim this is a glimpse into how officers treat detainees inside the facility daily.

“It’s past time for state leaders to take action,” said Aaron Regunberg, a former Democratic state representative who participated in Wednesday’s protest. “If officers will use this kind of violence against peaceful protesters, in front of cameras, imagine what the defenseless detainees inside are subjected to, every day, behind the walls of the prison. Our elected officials are complicit in this violence every day they allow the Wyatt to remain open.”

A spokesman for the Wyatt maintains detainees are treated humanely and with dignity. “As numerous audits and reviews show, Wyatt has been subjected to constant scrutiny and oversight and has been found to be operating well — providing safe, clean, and humanitarian conditions for its staff and detainees,” a spokesperson for the facility said in a statement.

“The primary mission of the Wyatt is to securely and humanely house detainees sent to the facility by referring partner agencies including the USMS, ICE and the United States Navy. The Wyatt plays no role in the policies of the federal government.”

The Jewish youth movement, Never Again Action, is leading the charge in organizing the rally at the State House.

It plans to use that opportunity to call on policymakers to shut down the Wyatt facility, pass legislation to outlaw the operation of private, for-profit prisons, and end collaboration with ICE at any level of government in the state.

The rally at the State House is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday.