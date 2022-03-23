WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is investigating the discharge of partially-treated wastewater into the Blackstone River.

The DEM was first notified of the issue Monday, adding that the sewage discharge came from the Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility.

As the investigation continues, the DEM is warning residents to avoid swimming and eating fish from the Blackstone River, especially the waters between the Cumberland Hill Road facility in Woonsocket and the Slater Mill Dam in Pawtucket, until further notice.

The DEM said noncompliance letters were issued to the facility last November and earlier this month regarding operations and maintenance concerns.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the discharge of sewage into the river, though the DEM is monitoring the situation and will ensure both the city and facility are taking the steps necessary to fix it.