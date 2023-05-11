LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is investigating after “racist and hateful” signs were spotted in Lincoln Woods State Park.

The metal signs, which look similar to the signs DEM posts throughout its state parks, were discovered attached to trees throughout Lincoln Woods.

The DEM shared images of the signs that appear to impose rules on specific ethnic groups.

“These are not DEM signs and the Division of Parks and Recreation did not post them,” the DEM wrote in a social media post. “We strongly condemn racism and discrimination.”

“It’s particularly sad that vandals have targeted Lincoln Woods, Rhode Island’s first state park which, since 1909, has existed to afford ‘the greatest good for the greatest number,'” the post continues.

The DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement is actively investigating the vandalism.