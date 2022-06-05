PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they are investigating the “discharge of partly treated wastewater” from the Woonsocket treatment plant.

They were made aware of the discharge from the Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility, located on Cumberland Hill Rd., this morning and that the discharge is currently ongoing.

As a precaution, they are advising people from water contact activities including swimming, wading, canoeing, kayaking, rowing, and fishing.

The affected area goes from the facility, down the river, to the Slater Mill Dam located in Pawtucket.

This advisory is in effect until further notice.

“The treatment plant, operated by the private contractor Jacobs, treats about 10 million gallons of sewage daily, DEM is investigating the cause of this loss of treatment and monitoring steps being taken by the city and its vendor to ensure a return to permit compliance,” the DEM said in a release.

In November of 2021 and March of 2022, the DEM issued letters of noncompliance to the facility regarding operations and maintenance concerns.