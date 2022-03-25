PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has lifted an advisory issued earlier this week for a portion of the Blackstone River.

The DEM said Friday that testing showed bacteria levels have returned to normal for the area between the Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility on Cumberland Hill Road and Slater Mill Dam in Pawtucket.

On Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health warned people not to enter the water or eat any fish caught there after wastewater discharge was found in the river.

The DEM said engineers from the Office of Water Resources inspected the treatment plant on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

“DEM continues to investigate the causes of the plant upset and the response by the city and its contractor operations firm,” the agency said.