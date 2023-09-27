CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Central Falls over the weekend will remain behind bars for now.

Luis López, 39, of Pawtucket, was ordered held without bail Wednesday on a slew of charges, including murder.

López is accused of gunning down 27-year-old Emmanuel Torres Plaza as he was leaving work Saturday night.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage shows López pointing two pistols at Torres Plaza while walking toward him.

López opened fire on Torres Plaza, who fell to the ground, according to prosecutors. He then stood over Torres Plaza and shot him several more times before taking off.

Torres Plaza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were able to identify López as the suspect and eventually tracked him to Plainville, where prosecutors believe he set his car on fire.

López was found nearby carrying a backpack with two firearms, two extended magazines and a bulletproof vest, according to prosecutors. He reportedly smelled of gasoline and had suffered a burn to his leg.

Prosecutors said the clothes that López was wearing when arrested in Plainville, as well as the car he set on fire, matched the description of the suspect who killed Torres Plaza.

Officers later searched López’s Pawtucket home and found additional firearms and extended magazines.

This is not López’s first brush with the law. Prosecutors said López was convicted of manslaughter in Massachusetts back in 2013 and served 15 years behind bars. He was released back in May.

López’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 6.