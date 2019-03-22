Deadly shooting of Central Falls teen still unsolved after 11 years

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — He was 16.

“A little kid with a big heart,” Sandy Perez recalled.

Her little brother, Edelmiro “Musu” Roman, was gunned down in Central Falls.

“The initial call of this was almost unbelievable to the detectives,” Lt. Christopher Reed said.

It was April 27, 2008. The week had been tense in Central Falls. Rhode Island’s smallest city was already the scene of a shooting and then a murder. On the 27th, Roman was walking home after dropping off his girlfriend.

As he crossed Darling Street along Dexter Street, someone pulled the trigger of a large-caliber gun.

“He was shot multiple times,” Reed said. “In the back.”

Despite the gang activity leading up to the shooting, Reed said Roman wasn’t involved.

“He was not,” Reed said. “He was just walking home at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

After 11 years, no eyewitnesses have come forward and little information has been gathered. No one has been arrested.

“They left me without a brother,” Perez added. “My daughter without an uncle and my other brother without a brother. We all grew up together.”

“They not going to get away with it,” she continued. “There’s going to be a time, maybe I’m not around, but I know they’re going to find out who did it.”

“She hasn’t forgotten her brother and we won’t forget her brother,” Reed said.

To bring more attention to the investigation, Reed added the details to a deck of cold case playing cards. Each card has a picture and story of an unsolved homicide or missing persons case in Rhode Island. Edelmiro Roman is the 4 of hearts.

Anyone with information to solve this case or any others included in the deck can contact 1-877-RI-SOLVE.

“Someone knows something,” Reed said. “They might not have been there. They’re not an eyewitness to it, but that piece of information might be the piece of the puzzle that we need to solve this case.”