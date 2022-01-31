Deadly Pawtucket apartment fire deemed accidental

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators believe a fire in Pawtucket that killed one person and injured two others was accidental in nature.

State Fire Marshal Timothy McClaughlin said their investigation found the fire was started by a combination of “smoking material” and oxygen use in a first-floor apartment at Coats Manor on Lonsdale Avenue.

Coats Manor is supposed to be a smoke-free building, according to the property manager’s website.

The fire was contained to the bedroom where it started, McClaughlin said, but smoke began to fill the hallway, prompting residents to try to evacuate versus shelter in place.

Battalion Chief William Conroy told 12 News that buildings like Coats Manor are “fairly fire-resistant.”

“What we always suggest is that people shelter in place,” he said Sunday. “The big challenge is the smoke. The smoke can find its way into the apartments anywhere.”

“We try to hold off as long as we can, and then we move people when we’ve cleared the smoke out,” Conroy added.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) said “the fire and life safety systems installed in high-rise buildings today, including automatic fire sprinkler protection, are designed to control a fire and therefore lessen the need to evacuate all occupants.”

The NFPA’s fire safety tips for high-rise apartments also notes that some evacuation plans require people to go to a “safe area” (“shelter in place”) inside the building and wait for instructions from the fire department.

Pawtucket officials have not yet released an update on the conditions of the two people who were hospitalized following the fire, or the cause of death for the person who died.