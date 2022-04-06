PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Janet Pridemore is angry.

Pridemore tells 12 News her daughter, Tokie Zammarelli, overdosed on laced cocaine earlier this year.

“She got herself into a situation that I guess she couldn’t get out of,” Pridemore said.

Zammarelli, according to her mother, developed a cocaine addiction during the height of the pandemic.

“Even though she said she had it under control, it came around and took the control away from her,” Pridemore said.

Two people have since been charged in Zammarelli’s death, including 32-year-old Walik Morrison, who allegedly supplied her with the bad batch.

But their arrests provide little to comfort Pridemore, who’s mourning the loss of her only daughter.

“I’m not happy,” Pridemore said.

Morrison is facing a number of charges after detectives found a variety of drugs, including marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl, inside his Corrente Avenue home.

His roommate, 36-year-old Christina Ait Assi was also arrested and charged.

While both suspects have been charged with possession with intent to distribute, only Morrison is charged with controlled substance delivery resulting in death.

Morrison was ordered held without bail during his arraignment Wednesday, but Assi was released on $10,000 personal recognizance and placed on home confinement.

Pridemore believes the punishments should be stiffer for drug dealers. She hopes no one else has to endure the pain that she has.

“The justice system in this country is not strong enough,” she said. “It’s not powerful enough.”

In the meantime, Pridemore wants everyone to know her daughter was more than just an overdose victim.

“She’s not dumb,” Pridemore said. “She’s very smart. She graduated high school, went to college, she did all of that.”

“She was beautiful,” she continued. “She had a heart of gold. She made you laugh … everybody loved her.”

Zammarelli leaves behind two children, a husband and her two brothers.

Both Morrison and Assi are scheduled to return to court in June.

In 2018, “Kristen’s Law” was enacted in an effort to hold drug dealers accountable for overdose deaths. The law was named after Kristen Coutu, a Cranston woman who died of a fentanyl overdose.