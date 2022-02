PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Department of Children, Youth & Families (DCYF) reported on Friday the near fatality of an infant from Pawtucket.

The incident occurred on Jan. 8, according to the DCYF, and investigators determined that maltreatment was a factor.

The DCYF said it had no prior involvement with the family.

No further information could be released due to confidentiality laws.