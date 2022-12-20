WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Woonsocket toddlers nearly died a couple of months ago, and the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) has determined it was the result of maltreatment.

The 1-year-old and 2-year-old were injured in a head-on car crash in late October, according to DCYF.

DCYF said it had previously been involved with the family, but not at the time of the incident.

No additional details regarding the incident were released.

“DCYF’s highest priority is the safety and well-being of all children,” a DCYF spokesperson said in a statement.