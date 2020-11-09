DCYF investigating suspected abuse of Lincoln teen

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) is investigating a possible case of child abuse after a 17-year-old Lincoln girl was admitted to the hospital late last month.

DCYF said the teen was admitted to Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Oct. 23.

The state agency said it conducted an investigation into her condition and determined it was likely the result of maltreatment.

The family had prior DCYF involvement, the agency said, however, they were not open to the department at the time of the incident.

“DCYF’s highest priority is the safety and well-being of all children,” a DCYF spokesperson said in a statement.

No additional information on the case was released.