DCYF investigating ‘likely’ case of child maltreatment

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating a “likely” case of child maltreatment.

The agency said a child from Woonsocket was admitted to Hasbro Children’s Hospital June 5 with injuries “likely to have been caused by maltreatment.”

DCYF said the family had prior involvement with the agency but did not have an open case at the time of the child’s injuries.

Due to confidentiality concerns, DCYF said it could not release further information. However, Eyewitness News checked with Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates, who said it’s connected to an incident in which a child fell from a third-story window on Privilege Street.

At the time, police said the child was being watched by his grandmother.

No word on whether charges have or will be filed.