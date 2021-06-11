DCYF: Central Falls toddler nearly died due to neglect

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) sent out a notice Friday disclosing the near fatality of a Central Falls toddler.

The agency said the incident took place on April 30 and through their investigation, they determined that neglect contributed to the child’s near death.

No further details about the incident were provided due to confidentiality laws.

The DCYF said it had “no prior history of a substantiated case of maltreatment with the family,” adding that the Office of the Child Advocate has been notified of the incident.

The DCYF also issued a reminder that Rhode Islanders are required by law to report known or suspected cases of child abuse or neglect by calling 1-800-RI-CHILD.

