LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Students have been evacuated from Davies Career and Technical High School due to a “concerning odor.”
School officials told 12 News students are now at the Community College of Rhode Island and will be dismissed early.
The school is in the process of arranging bussing and families have already been notified.
No word on any injuries and officials are working to determine the cause.