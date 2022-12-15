CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — The town of Cumberland is gearing up to host its first-ever Christmas festival and parade on Saturday.

Rui Felix, the main organizer of the event, tells 12 News there will be all sorts of festivities, such as ornament decorating, music, costume characters and a special appearance from Santa.

Various food trucks will also be in attendance for the event.

The event is highlighted by “the lighting of the Jeeps,” which will be a showing of several Jeeps from groups MetroWest and 401 Jeeps that will be specially decorated for the holidays.

Organizers expect around 50 decorated Jeeps to be on display for those in attendance.

The parade will be led by the Cumberland police and fire departments and will include all of the decorated Jeeps.

“We felt it would be great for the town … so we ran with it [the parade and festivities],” Cumberland Chief of Staff Sara Brelsford said.

For those hoping to catch the parade, organizers tell 12 News you can watch it at Diamond Hill State Park, since it’s expected to loop around twice before exiting and heading into town.

Police said the parade will be eight miles long and will travel down the following roads:

Diamond Hill State Park

Diamond Hill Road

Abbott Run Valley

Bear Hill Road

Hines Road

High Street to Abbott Street

The parade will then wrap up at Cumberland Town Hall.

“It’s an exciting time, a wonderful event to celebrate,” Brelsford said. “We hope a lot of people come out and enjoy the holiday season with us.”

The Dec. 17 festivities will begin at 3 p.m. and the parade is expected to kick off at 5 p.m. Organizers hope it will become an annual tradition.