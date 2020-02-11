Cumberland teacher accused of child molestation now facing additional charges

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Cumberland teacher recently charged with sexual assault in two other communities is now accused of having inappropriate contact with an elementary school student where he works.

Cumberland Police Chief John Desmarais tells Eyewitness News Nicholas Oliveira, 29, sexually assaulted an Ashton Elementary School student. Desmarais would not specify where the incident took place or whether Oliveira was her teacher.

The additional charges came to light after Oliveira was arrested in September for having sexual contact with two girls under the age of 13 in Lincoln. He was also charged with inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl at a Connecticut campground in July 2018.

Desmarais said the Cumberland victim came forward soon after the initial charges were made public.

Oliveira is alleged to have sexually assaulted the Cumberland student on two separate occasions and has since been charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation sexual assault, Desmarais said.

The Cumberland superintendent had already placed Oliveira on leave before he was arrested on the charges out of Lincoln.

In court Tuesday, Oliveira pleaded not guilty and posted $20,000 bail. He currently has three no-contact orders against him and is scheduled to return to court in April.

Eyewitness News reached out to Cumberland’s superintendent on Tuesday but did not immediately hear back.