Cumberland teacher arrested on child molestation charges

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland public school teacher faces second-degree child molestation charges, according to police.

Nicholas Oliveira, 29, was arrested Thursday on two counts of second-degree child molestation.

Lincoln Police said Oliveira is being charged in connection with two separate incidents in the past two years involving two juvenile females. The victims were known to Oliveira, who had a personal relationship with their families, according to police.

According to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News, Oliveira engaged in sexual contact with two girls under the age of 13.

Police said the charges are not related to Oliveira’s position with the Cumberland school district.

Oliveira was released on $10,000 cash bail and was ordered to have no contact with the victims. He is due back in court in December.

According to the Cumberland School Department website, Oliveira is an employee at Ashton Elementary School.

In a statement Friday morning, the superintendent’s office confirmed Oliveira is on leave from his position.