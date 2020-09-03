CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  School Updates
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Cumberland students urge district to change course, allow in-person start to school year

Blackstone Valley

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Students in Cumberland are frustrated that the district has opted to begin the school year with distance learning, despite being given the green light to fully reopen in-person by Gov. Gina Raimondo earlier this week.

Nearly two dozen students gathered outside Cumberland High School Thursday afternoon, calling upon the school district to change course.

Latest Headlines: School Updates »

In late August, the Cumberland School Committee initially voted to start the year with full distance learning after admitting the district is not ready to safely send students back in-person.

Students who attended Thursday’s demonstration tell 12 News they know not everyone feels the district’s decision was a bad idea, but argue they should still be given the option.

“We should have a choice as a school community to go back or not,” student Owen Molis said. “If you don’t feel safe going back, you can stay home and do it virtually. But if you want to go back, you should have the educational right to go back and achieve your in-person learning.”

Soon after the Cumberland School Committee’s decision was made final, the high school’s senior class president started an online petition urging them to reconsider.

12 News reached out to the superintendent of Cumberland Public Schools for their response but has yet to hear back.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa |

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

9/1/2020: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour