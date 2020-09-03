Cumberland students urge district to change course, allow in-person start to school year

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Students in Cumberland are frustrated that the district has opted to begin the school year with distance learning, despite being given the green light to fully reopen in-person by Gov. Gina Raimondo earlier this week.

Nearly two dozen students gathered outside Cumberland High School Thursday afternoon, calling upon the school district to change course.

In late August, the Cumberland School Committee initially voted to start the year with full distance learning after admitting the district is not ready to safely send students back in-person.

Students who attended Thursday’s demonstration tell 12 News they know not everyone feels the district’s decision was a bad idea, but argue they should still be given the option.

“We should have a choice as a school community to go back or not,” student Owen Molis said. “If you don’t feel safe going back, you can stay home and do it virtually. But if you want to go back, you should have the educational right to go back and achieve your in-person learning.”

Soon after the Cumberland School Committee’s decision was made final, the high school’s senior class president started an online petition urging them to reconsider.

12 News reached out to the superintendent of Cumberland Public Schools for their response but has yet to hear back.

