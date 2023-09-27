CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — The man arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in Cumberland over the weekend faced a judge Wednesday.

Robert Perry, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Otis Diggs. He was ordered held as a bail violator.

Perry is accused of stabbing Diggs in the “lower extremities” inside a Front Street home Saturday afternoon. Diggs was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the stabbing stemmed from an altercation between Perry, Diggs and third person. It’s unclear at this time whether Perry acted alone, though detectives confirmed that there were several witnesses to the stabbing.

Prosecutors said Perry has a lengthy criminal history spanning both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Diggs’ death remains under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Perry is expected to return to court for a bail hearing later this week.