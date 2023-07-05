Mendon Road was closed for hours due to a high-pressure water main break on July 3.

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland roadway plagued by water main issues over the last couple of days will soon be closed once again so workers can finish making necessary repairs.

Starting Thursday, Cumberland Water Department Superintendent Romeo Mendes tells 12 News Mendon Road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mendes said the closure will allow workers to repave the stretch that was impacted by the back-to-back water main issues. He said the repairs should be completed by Friday afternoon.

Mendon Road is currently passable, according to Mendes, though there are uneven bumps and warning signs posted for drivers.

Workers spent hours replacing a pipe Monday that ruptured and sent water gushing down the roadway, causing parts of the pavement to crumble. Less than 24 hours later, workers returned to Mendon Road following reports of another water main issue.

Mendes said workers discovered Tuesday that the strap around another pipe on the water main had come off, causing water to leak from the pipe and through a crack in the pavement.

That leak, which Mendes said was “a fair distance” from the original water main break, has since been repaired.

