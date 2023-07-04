Mendon Road was closed for hours due to a high-pressure water main break on July 3.

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Workers returned to a Cumberland road Tuesday night for a water main issue, less than a day after a ruptured pipe was repaired.

The Cumberland Water Department responded once again to Mendon Road around 8 p.m. to investigate the issue, according to authorities.

This comes less than 24 hours after workers finished replacing a pipe that ruptured Monday afternoon. The initial water main break sent water gushing down the roadway, causing parts of the pavement to crumble.

The severity of the latest water main issue is unknown at this time. The Cumberland Police Department is urging drivers to avoid Mendon Road between Ventry Drive and Boardman Avenue for the time being.