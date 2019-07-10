Cumberland residents, businesses frustrated by construction noise

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Cumberland residents living in the area of the Diamond Hill Road say an ongoing road construction project has them approaching their wits’ end.

Business owners have also expressed frustrations, saying the noise and congestion are hurting their bottom lines.

“We were very, very busy before this started,” J’s Deli owner James Hallal said Wednesday. “Last summer, we were hit with about a 35% loss, and now they have started again and we’re starting to see a steady decline in business.”

A few stores down, employees of Diamond Nails and Spa shared similar sentiments.

“Many customers complained about it, that it took a lot longer for them to get here and that they’d rather go somewhere else,” Chuawan Tan said.

A spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) says the paving portion of the project should be wrapped up by early next week but the addition of two roundabouts won’t be finished until fall 2020.

It’s all part of an $11.3 million project that got underway last year to improve Diamond Hill Road as well as upgrade the sidewalks and the water lines that run underneath it, according to RIDOT.

Hallal said he wishes there was a more realistic approach to fixing what he and many others consider a minor issue.

“I’ve lived in Cumberland well over 40 years. I know it gets backed up,” he said. “I don’t know why lights weren’t put in first, or something else tried first.”