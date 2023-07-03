CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Police tell 12 News they’re at the scene of a major high-pressure water main break in Cumberland.

The break is along Mendon Road just north of Albion Road.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says the road near the break is closed and drivers should seek alternate routes.

The Cumberland Water Department is now on the scene making repairs, RIDOT also said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.