CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a series of break-ins.

According to Deputy Chief Douglas Ciullo Jr., there has been an increase in house breaks, specifically in two areas: Manville Hill Road and Mendon Road/Marshall Avenue.

Anyone who’s seen suspicious behavior is asked to contact Detective Captain Matthew Alves at (401) 205-1252 or malves@cumberlandpolice.com