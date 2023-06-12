CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland man is facing more than two dozen charges after numerous guns and a significant amount of marijuana were found inside his home.

Alex Parfitt, 42, is facing 27 charges, including possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver psilocin, four counts of possession of a firearm while possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance, six counts of possession of a large-capacity feeding device and 10 counts of possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a crime of violence.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said officers responded to a domestic disturbance at Parfitt’s West Wrentham Road home back in January. The victim reportedly told the officers Parfitt was “…throwing her belongings around the house and ‘ashing’ cigarettes on her bed.”

Neronha said the officers were familiar with Parfitt and knew he was violating a no contact order with the victim. When Parfitt spotted the officers, he immediately took off running.

The victim also told the officers that Parfitt was storing numerous guns in the house, which violated a previous conviction. Neronha said Parfitt was also ordered to surrender his firearms per the no contact order.

The officers later searched the home and uncovered firearms and drugs that Parfitt had stored in the bathroom, as well as two locked safes in the garage and bedroom.

Neronha said in total, officers found five handguns, one revolver, two shotguns, two semi-automatic rifles, numerous large-capacity magazines, more than 5 pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, more than $8,000 in cash and various drug paraphernalia.

Parfitt is scheduled to appear in court next month.