PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland man arrested earlier this year following what authorities believed to be the single largest seizure of fake Adderall pills in the nation’s history pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.

Dylan Rodas, 27, was taken into custody back in March after federal agents seized more than 660,000 counterfeit pills laced with methamphetamine.

The fake pills have an estimated street value of $4.6 million, according to authorities.

The investigation began after a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration purchased methamphetamine from Rodas, according to court documents.

The confidential source later learned Rodas was a known supplier of counterfeit Adderall pills, which he “produced and sold thousands of.”

Days after the confidential source purchased 10,000 fake pills, which court documents reveal tested positive for methamphetamine, federal agents searched Rodas’ home and found $5,000 in cash.

Following his arrest, court documents indicate Rodas led investigators to his father’s house, where they uncovered a massive pill-making operation inside a locked room in the basement.

In addition to the hundreds of thousands of fake Adderall pills, authorities said federal agents found two electric-powered pill presses, as well as a bucket containing 40 pounds of methamphetamine mixture that was “prepped and ready to be pressed into pill form.”

Investigators also discovered more than 1,000 fake Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, 11 kilograms of methamphetamine powder, 250 grams of cocaine and a number of handguns.

Rodas was charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

While he’s scheduled to be officially sentenced in January, court documents state Rodas will serve at least 10 years in federal prison.