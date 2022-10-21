CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland man turned himself in to the U.S. Marshal Service after he was indicted on child pornography charges.

Robert Aprea, 58, is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha’s office.

Aprea allegedly uploaded images of child porn to a social media chatroom on three separate dates back in January.

Prosecutors said police searched Aprea’s home in March and discovered more than 3,000 images of child porn on his digital devices.

Aprea was arraigned Thursday in U.S. District Court.