PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland man is facing federal child pornography charges after investigators conducted a court-authorized search of his home.

Patrick K. Newton, 26, appeared in court Wednesday on charges of distribution of child pornography and possession and access with intent to view child pornography, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha. He was released on unsecured bond.

The investigation began back in January. Cunha’s office says Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of a person downloading and sharing child pornography, which an agent then tracked to an email and IP address allegedly belonging to Newton.

On Wednesday, HSI and members of the R.I. State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched Newton’s home and found child porn videos and images on a cell phone and digital storage device, Cunha’s office said. Authorities seized those and several other devices which will be further analyzed as part of the investigation.