Cumberland man charged in Pawtucket bank robbery

Pawtucket bank robbery suspect Christopher Oladapo

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland man suspected of robbing a bank in Pawtucket over the weekend is now in police custody.

Pawtucket police said tips from the public helped them link 28-year-old Christopher Oladapo to the robbery Saturday at the Citizens Bank on Smithfield Avenue.

According to Pawtucket police, Cumberland police arrested Oladapo Sunday morning on two unrelated warrants. He was taken to Pawtucket and charged with second-degree robbery.

Police said Oladapo was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

