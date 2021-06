CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning to a house fire in Cumberland.

The home on Gould Street appears to be heavily damaged.

Multiple units responded to the scene. With temperatures already exceeding 90 degrees, a cooling station has been set up for firefighters as they work to put out the flames.

Firefighters taking a break after the bulk of the fire is knocked down, they found some shade under a tree to sit under. pic.twitter.com/fAyUeXxivw — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) June 30, 2021

Mendon Road.

