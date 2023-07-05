CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Three homes and a vehicle were damaged overnight after a fire broke out on Morning Glory Road in Cumberland.

The call came in just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and firefighters arrived to find heavy flames outside one of the homes, as well as a car on fire, according to Cumberland Fire Chief Nicholas Anderson.

The chief said they called a second alarm not just due to the severity of the fire, but also the heat and a water main break on Mendon Road.

The fire never reached the neighboring homes, but Anderson told 12 News both had visible heat damage.

Everyone who was inside got out safely, according to the chief. No residents or firefighters were injured.

Anderson said it appeared the fire started in the front of the center home. The state fire marshal’s office is now investigating the cause.

The American Red Cross said its helping two families — three adults and four children — who were affected by the fire.