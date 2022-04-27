CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that damaged a Cumberland home Wednesday.

Cumberland Fire Chief Nicholas Anderson tells 12 News firefighters responded to a home on Park View Trail for reports of heavy fire coming from the first floor.

Anderson said firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames and no one was injured.

The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, though it’s unclear whether it has been deemed uninhabitable.

The Rhode Island State Fire Marshal and Cumberland Police Department both responded to the home and are investigating the cause of the fire.