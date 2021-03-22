Crews working to extinguish North Providence fire

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out in North Providence early Monday morning.
The flames broke out just before 4 a.m. on Hamlin Street.
Smoke is still billowing from the home, but fire crews say they believe it is vacant.
The home is in a difficult area to get to with a lot of brush in the surrounding areas, along with it being located on a narrow road.
No injuries were reported.
This was the second fire in the town of the night crews responded to.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.