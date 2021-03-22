Crews working to extinguish North Providence fire

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out in North Providence early Monday morning.

The flames broke out just before 4 a.m. on Hamlin Street.

Smoke is still billowing from the home, but fire crews say they believe it is vacant.

The home is in a difficult area to get to with a lot of brush in the surrounding areas, along with it being located on a narrow road.

No injuries were reported.

This was the second fire in the town of the night crews responded to.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

