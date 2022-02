NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a serious single-car crash that occurred in North Smithfield early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to Rt. 146 south around 2:30 a.m. and found a car off the road, not far from the Lincoln line.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what led up to the crash.

12 News has reached out to state police for more information.