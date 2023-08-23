CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A hazmat situation in Cumberland is now under control, according to officials.

Crews were called to the scene of a propane leak on Ashton Park Way at Mendon Road around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police Chief Matthew Benson said the two propane tanks that were leaking carry 15,000 gallons and were 3/4 full. They are located in an isolated area at a transfer station.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., hazmat teams were able to shut the valves of those tanks.

Fire Chief Nicholas Anderson said they were going to evacuate local businesses but the meter readings led to their decision not to.

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.