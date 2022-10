PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a house fire in Pawtucket early Friday morning.

Crews responded to Oriole Avenue around 3 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the top of the home.

Everyone inside was able to make it out safely, officials said.

No word on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

