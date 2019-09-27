Woonsocket Deputy Fire Chief: Two firefighters injured after massive fire

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Two firefighters were injured after a massive fire tore through a two-story Woonsocket home early Friday morning, according to Woonsocket Fire Department Deputy Chief Keith Lopes.

Chief Lopes told Eyewitness News that flames were coming out of the back of the home when crews arrived to North Main Street just before 2 a.m.

Chief Lopes said two residents and three cats escaped unharmed, however, he said when crews responded to the fire, he did not hear detectors go off and is unsure if they were working.

Chief Lopes told Eyewitness News the fire was knocked down in 15 minutes as a fire station is located less than a mile away.

An Eyewitness News viewer shared a video of the flames on Twitter. shooting out the back of the two-story home.

Woonsocket: 533 North Main Street working fire pic.twitter.com/5DpDvqMtLb — Tyler#firefighterkid (@Firefightahkid) September 27, 2019

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Eyewitness News will bring you new information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.