LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a car fire in Lincoln early Monday morning.

The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. on Route 146, near the Twin River exit.

Eyewitness News crews on scene saw flames billowing out of the car.

We’re told there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as we learn them.