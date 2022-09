PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in Pawtucket are at the scene of a hazmat situation early Friday morning.

Officials were called to 595 Mineral Spring Ave. around 6:30 a.m.

Everyone inside the building has been evacuated.

Pawtucket Fire Chief Joseph Murray told 12 News they are waiting for the Woonsocket Hazmat Team to arrive to determine exactly what occurred.

