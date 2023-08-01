PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at the U-Haul facility in Pawtucket Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to the storage facility on Newell Avenue around 5:30 a.m. saw black smoke billowing from the building.

12 News spotted firefighters on top of the building. The fire seems to be under control.

Some residents who live in the surrounding area were evacuated but have since been let back into their homes.

Police have blocked off Newell Avenue while crews are on scene.

The fire has also shut down the off-ramp at Exit 40 on I-95 North. Multiple crashes were reported on the highway causing delays during the morning commute.

#Pawtucket – Police on scene near at Exit 40 on 95 North in the area of a building fire. @wpri12 has a news crew heading to the scene. Smoke seen coming from the UHAUL building. pic.twitter.com/C5pwyG99nE — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) August 1, 2023

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.