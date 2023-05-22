LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln is likely going to be closed for a while after a fire broke out early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the golf course and wedding venue around 4:30 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Fire Chief Robert Fischer said it appears the fire started near the loading area for the kitchen.

Crews were able to contain the fire but Fischer said there is extensive water and smoke damage throughout the building.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done. There’s water damage all the way to the basement,” Fischer said. “It’s their busy season with golf and weddings and events so it’s going to be [closed for] quite some time.”

One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported.

No word on a cause at this time. The fire marshal is on scene investigating.