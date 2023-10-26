NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Smithfield man was arrested Wednesday night after a deadly pedestrian crash on Route 146 North.

Rhode Island State Police say two men were walking south on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes near Sayles Hill Road around 9:40 p.m. when they were hit by a car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Stone.

Thomas Lamoureux, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At last check, he was stable, according to state police.

Stone allegedly drove off after the crash, hitting a RIPTA van in the process. Police said he was found a short time later in a parking lot on Dowling Village Boulevard. He showed clear signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test, police added.

Stone was taken into custody on the following charges:

Driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, resulting in death Driving to endanger, resulting in death Duty to stop in accident resulting in death Driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor of drugs, resulting in serious personal injury Duty to stop in accident resulting in serious bodily injury Duty to stop in accident resulting in damage to another vehicle Refusal to submit to a chemical test

The crash occurred in the same area where a pedestrian was hit Monday night.