PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A car was found submerged in Seekonk River in Pawtucket early Tuesday morning.

Crews say they pulled the SUV out of the river after it was found around 1 a.m. at the boat launch on Tom Healey Way — right off of School Street.

The Fire Department says no one was inside the car.

As of now it is unclear how the vehicle ended up in the river.