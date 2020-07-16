Crews make quick work of Woonsocket basement fire

Blackstone Valley

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters are cleaning up after a basement fire broke out Thursday morning in Woonsocket.

Crews responded to 45 Ascension St. around 10:30 a.m. and were able to quickly extinguish the flames, according to fire officials on scene.

The building was occupied at the time but everyone was able to get out safely, officials said.

Animal Control was called in to check on several pets and help search for one that has not yet been located.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

